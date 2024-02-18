Read Of The Week (Feb 18 to Feb 24)

The first-ever anthology of its kind, The Hachette Book of Indian Detective Fiction (Vol I and II) compiles more than 30 compelling whodunits, supernatural mysteries, serial murders and absurd crimes spread across two volumes. Through hybrid, self-reflexive and experimental forms of writing (including translations from Bengali and Tamil), this collection invites readers to unravel mysteries with every turn of the page, masterfully showcasing distinctive instances of the genre. Red herrings simmered in blood gravy, served up with family feuds, ancient curses, long-haired lady sleuths and many other typical subcontinental chutneys provide a rare feast for the avid reader of crime fiction. Contributors include Satyajit Ray, Tanuj Solanki, Arunava Sinha, Shashi Warrier, Vish Dhamija, Vikram Chandra and others.