Read Of The Week (Feb 4 to Feb 10)

Meet the biryani chef guarding a prized Ottoman manuscript, track the mysterious 'Book Prince' of Kolkata, and visit the cottage in Kodaikanal that lures book collectors with its siren song. Discover how an emperor's defeat brought illuminated manuscripts into 16th-century India, how a rare 1865 edition of Alice in Wonderland surfaced in an Indian bazaar, and much more. An Inky Parade is a window into the charming world of the antiquarian book trade in India and around the world, as well as an ode to the book as an object of art.