Read Of The Week (Feb 4 to Feb 10)

From gilded Mughal manuscripts to tips for online book auctions, An Inky Parade is the perfect companion for every book lover. Pradeep Sebastian has been an avid bibliophile and book collector for over a decade. In this collection of essays, he paints in full splendour the picture of a life devoted to the romance of books, blending personal experience, revelatory conversations and bewitching legends from the world of books.
Meet the biryani chef guarding a prized Ottoman manuscript, track the mysterious 'Book Prince' of Kolkata, and visit the cottage in Kodaikanal that lures book collectors with its siren song. Discover how an emperor's defeat brought illuminated manuscripts into 16th-century India, how a rare 1865 edition of Alice in Wonderland surfaced in an Indian bazaar, and much more. An Inky Parade is a window into the charming world of the antiquarian book trade in India and around the world, as well as an ode to the book as an object of art.
Pradeep Sebastian is the author of The Book Beautiful, a collection of fine books not from physical bookshops but from rare book hunting online, The Groaning Shelf and Other Instances of Book Love, a collection of his bibliophile essays, and The Book Hunters of Katpadi, a bibliographical romance.