Read Of The Week (Jan 14 to Jan 20)

Nunchi(noon-chee): eye measure. The subtle art of gauging other people’s thoughts, and feelings to build trust, harmony and connection.
Why did she get promoted? Why does the party only start when he walks in? And why do they always catch the bartender’s eye? It sounds like they’re all experts in the art of Nunchi, even if they don’t know it.
Nunchi is the guiding principle of Korean life, but anyone can use it: it’s the art of reading a room, understanding what other people are thinking and feeling, and using that to get ahead. Korean parents believe that teaching their children Nunchi is as important as teaching them to cross the road safely. With great Nunchi, it feels like the world is on your side. Without it, you might get hit by something you never saw coming.
If you’re thinking ‘Not another Eastern fad, Marie Kondo already made me throw half my clothes away’, don’t worry: it’s not a fad. Koreans have used Nunchi to overcome slings and arrows for over 5,000 years. The great news is that anyone can hone their Nunchi, immediately: all you need are your eyes and ears. In everything, from finding love to excelling at work, improving your Nunchi will help you to open doors you never knew existed, believe practitioners.