Read of the Week (July 7 to July 13)

Twilight Prisoners promises to be an incisive, lyrical, and deeply reported account of India’s descent into authoritarianism. Travelling across India, interviewing Hindu zealots, armed insurgents, jailed dissidents, and politicians and thinkers from across the political spectrum, Siddhartha Deb reveals a country in which forces old and new have aligned to endanger democracy. The result is an absorbing― and disturbing―portrait. India has become a religious fundamentalist dystopia, the author argues, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party,― a formation explicitly drawing on European fascism,―deftly exploiting modern technologies, the media, and market forces to launch a relentless campaign on minorities, women, dissenters, and the poor. Deb profiles these people and those fighting back, including writers, scholars, and journalists. Twilight Prisoners sounds the alarm that the world’s largest democracy is under threat in ways that echo the fissures in the United States, United Kingdom, and so-called democracies the world over.