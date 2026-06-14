Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Read of the Week (June 14 to June 20)

A mother’s trench coat from 1983, a mango tree rooted in childhood, and a father’s black Bajaj scooter become charged emblems in a poetics of radical compression and startling imagery.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 22:18 IST
BooksSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us