Read of the Week (June 14 to June 20)

<p><em>All That’s Left Behind</em> is a collection of poems that traverses memory, displacement, queerness, love, and resistance. These poems inhabit the space between elegy and erasure, where rivers remember, cities burn, and the body becomes both archive and aftermath. A mother’s trench coat from 1983, a mango tree rooted in childhood, and a father’s black Bajaj scooter become charged emblems in a poetics of radical compression and startling imagery. Here, language is both refuge and rupture, where memory is rendered volatile yet enduring. At once intimate and political, the collection meditates on what remains after love, departure, and naming, transforming silence into form and making erasure speak, cementing Aditya Tiwari as a distinctive contemporary voice in Indian poetry.</p>.Read of the week (7 June to 13 June).<p>Aditya Tiwari is a poet and broadcaster. His debut poetry collection, <em>April is Lush</em> (2019), brought him early acclaim, followed by the widely praised anthology <em>Over the Rainbow: India’s Queer Heroes</em> (2023). He is a former BBC producer and host of the <em>BBC’s</em> Voices series on men’s mental health. His work and interviews have appeared in <em>The Washington Post, The Telegraph, GQ, Elle</em>, VICE, Refinery29, and elsewhere. A TEDx speaker and Cosmopolitan’s Ones to Watch, he received the India-UK Achievers Honours at the UK Parliament.</p>