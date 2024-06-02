Read Of The Week (June 2 to June 8)

India’s Forgotten Country captures Bela’s early years as an activist in rural Gujarat, her research on the Naxalite movement, her investigations of violations of democratic rights in different regions, and her recent years dealing with the ongoing conflict between the state and Maoists in Bastar. The essays build on first-hand investigations conducted in states ranging from Bihar and Telangana to Rajasthan and Nagaland, besides Kashmir. These essays are stories of life, death and despair, but also serve as inspiring accounts of resistance, resilience, courage and hope.