Read of the Week (March 31 to April 6)

Detailing Babur's unyielding pursuit of power amid treacherous political landscapes, the book paints a poignant picture of his journey. It portrays his retreat to tribal lands after relinquishing hopes of reclaiming Ferghana, eventually establishing a mountainous kingdom in Kabul, a pivotal milestone preceding his ambition to expand into Hindustan. Gripping, anecdotal and deeply researched, the book delves into Hindustan's economic landscape during Timurid rule and portrays Babur as a multifaceted ruler, challenging the typical depiction of an infallible conqueror and a good human being.