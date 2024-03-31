Read of the Week (March 31 to April 6)

Chronicling his rise as the visionary founder of the Timurid Empire in Hindustan, Babur: The Chessboard King by Aabhas Maldahiyar provides readers with a gripping account of Babur's foundational years. Meticulously sourced from the Persian manuscript of Baburnama, it vividly captures Babur's early struggles following his father's demise in AD 1494.
Detailing Babur's unyielding pursuit of power amid treacherous political landscapes, the book paints a poignant picture of his journey. It portrays his retreat to tribal lands after relinquishing hopes of reclaiming Ferghana, eventually establishing a mountainous kingdom in Kabul, a pivotal milestone preceding his ambition to expand into Hindustan. Gripping, anecdotal and deeply researched, the book delves into Hindustan's economic landscape during Timurid rule and portrays Babur as a multifaceted ruler, challenging the typical depiction of an infallible conqueror and a good human being.
Aabhas Maldahiyar, an architect, and urban designer, amalgamates his intense love for history with captivating storytelling. Babur: The Chessboard King is the inaugural volume in his forthcoming series. A skilled reader of Persian manuscripts, Aabhas offers a distinctive lens to examine historical narratives.
(Published 30 March 2024, 22:01 IST)