Read of the Week (March 8 to March 14)

<p class="bodytext">The Indus Valley civilisation, one of the oldest in Central and South Asia, flourished for half a millennium from about 2600 to 1900 BC, when it mysteriously declined and vanished from view. It remained invisible for almost 4,000 years, until its ruins were discovered in the 1920s by British and Indian archaeologists. Today, after almost a century of excavation, it is regarded as the earliest Indian civilisation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">More than a thousand Indus settlements covered at least 800,000 square kilometres of what is now Pakistan and India: it was the most extensive urban culture of its age, with a vigorous maritime export trade to the Persian Gulf. Astonishingly, there is no evidence of armies or warfare.</p>.Pakistan archaeologists find rare coins, decorative stones from UNESCO-listed site near Taxila.<p class="bodytext">The Indus: Lost Civilizations is an accessible introduction to every significant aspect of an extraordinary and tantalising ‘lost’ civilisation that apparently combined artistic excellence, technological sophistication and economic vigour with social egalitarianism, political freedom and religious moderation. The book also discusses the vital legacy of the Indus civilisation in modern India and Pakistan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Andrew Robinson is the author of some 25 books on the arts and sciences, and writes for <span class="italic">Current World Archaeology,</span> <span class="italic">The Lancet</span>, <span class="italic">Nature</span> and <span class="italic">Science</span>. He has been a Visiting Fellow at the University of Cambridge and is a Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society.</p>