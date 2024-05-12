Read of the Week (May 12 to May 18)

Fallout delves into the tumultuous journey of Imran Khan’s transition from a tenacious opposition leader to the Prime Minister of Pakistan (2014–2018), and his complicated relationship with the Pakistani military since then.

It charts the fall of Nawaz Sharif, influenced by the Panama Papers scandal, and the role of the former army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in the Hybrid Project/Rule, revealing the changes he went through while in power.

The book underscores the persistent unpredictability of leadership decisions, both military and civilian, that leads to a constant state of crisis in Pakistan that continues even today, underlining the crucial need for institutional stability. A familiar yet ever-changing tableau of power, Fallout is an incisive exploration of Pakistani politics.