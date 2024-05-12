Read of the Week (May 12 to May 18)

Fallout delves into the tumultuous journey of Imran Khan’s transition from a tenacious opposition leader to the Prime Minister of Pakistan (2014–2018), and his complicated relationship with the Pakistani military since then.
It charts the fall of Nawaz Sharif, influenced by the Panama Papers scandal, and the role of the former army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in the Hybrid Project/Rule, revealing the changes he went through while in power.
The book underscores the persistent unpredictability of leadership decisions, both military and civilian, that leads to a constant state of crisis in Pakistan that continues even today, underlining the crucial need for institutional stability. A familiar yet ever-changing tableau of power, Fallout is an incisive exploration of Pakistani politics.
Salman Masood is a Pakistani journalist who has been working as a Pakistan correspondent for the New York Times since 2003. He is also the Editor of the Pakistani newspaper The Nation since 2020.
The focus of his reporting has been on politics, international relations, and terrorism. In 2009, he contributed to the New York Times reporting team that won the Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Published 12 May 2024, 01:54 IST