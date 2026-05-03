<p>From the rising incidence of cancer in the under-50s to increased infertility rates, there are signs everywhere that growing numbers of us are ageing too quickly. Why? Many believe there’s one major culprit: our diet.</p>.<p>Ageing reflects a fragile balance in our cells between damage and repair. Sugar, excess calories and gut inflammation are all common sources of damage, but if we instead fuel our bodies with valuable micronutrients, we can lower our disease risk and age markedly more slowly. </p>.Healthy ageing holds productivity promise.<p>Until recently, this process was impossible to measure, but with breakthroughs, we can even assess the age of individual organs, giving rise to a new science of food that might save us. In this book, Dr David Cox meets experts as he attempts to understand what’s accelerating our biological clocks and what we can do about it.</p>.<p>Along the way, you will learn everything from why we become more acidic as we age to why omega-3s are one of the most powerful <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anti-ageing">anti-ageing</a> supplements, to the simple adjustments to our cooking that will help you age better.</p>.<p>Dr David Cox is a neuroscientist turned health journalist who writes for a range of major publications in the UK and the US, including the BBC, Telegraph, Guardian, The Times, and WIRED.</p>