READ OF THE WEEK (Nov 24 to Nov 30)

<p>Asad Rahmani’s memoir, 'Living with Birds' is about a life spent studying India’s birds and landscapes, fighting for endangered species and shaping the country’s fledgling conservation movement. From Salim Ali and Humayun Abdulali to young biologists — Rahmani has worked with them all. </p><p>His tale is the story of India’s conservation movement, and the landscapes that he worked so hard to document and protect. </p><p>From long days in the field and encounters in the wild to working with governments and institutions, the book charts what conservation work in India entails.</p>.<p>Dr Asad R Rahmani joined the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in 1980, where he worked as a senior scientist for 12 years before joining the Department of Wildlife Sciences, Aligarh Muslim University, in 1991. Dr Rahmani is a Scientific Consultant to The Corbett Foundation and Hem Chandra Mahindra Trust. </p><p>He was on the Board of Wetlands International South Asia (WISA) till 2022 and is currently on the Governing Council of the Bombay Natural History Society. Dr Rahmani’s main interest is in grassland and wetland birds, with a focus on highlighting the plight of lesser-known species and habitats. </p>