Read Of The Week (Nov 5 to Nov 11)

An Olympian army officer is ambushed and lost in the mountains during the 1962 India–China war. Yet he makes an incredible comeback and wins an Olympic gold. Amidst the 2006 insurgency in Kashmir, a militant gives up terrorism for love. He strikes up an unlikely friendship with an army officer, who gives him a second chance at life. An Indian soldier in WWII defies the odds. He cheats death on land and sea in a scintillating series of captures and escapes. His unconquerable spirit shines through this remarkable journey.
These fascinating stories from battlefields near and far have been lost and forgotten, or rarely recorded in history books. Spanning over a century of conflicts — from the ravaged terrains of Italy and France during the World Wars to the icy summits of north India’s borderlands and Indian cities gripped by terror attacks — Camouflaged excavates and presents hidden stories from India’s military past. Compiled from personal interviews and a wealth of archival material, this collection is plotted alongside the arc of India’s journey in the last 100 years.
Probal Dasgupta is an author and columnist. He has previously served as an infantry officer in the Indian Army. This is his second book.