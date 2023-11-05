Read Of The Week (Nov 5 to Nov 11)

An Olympian army officer is ambushed and lost in the mountains during the 1962 India–China war. Yet he makes an incredible comeback and wins an Olympic gold. Amidst the 2006 insurgency in Kashmir, a militant gives up terrorism for love. He strikes up an unlikely friendship with an army officer, who gives him a second chance at life. An Indian soldier in WWII defies the odds. He cheats death on land and sea in a scintillating series of captures and escapes. His unconquerable spirit shines through this remarkable journey.