Rembering Hannah Arendt: Does loneliness propel us towards totalitarianism?

Loneliness hasn’t been the only defining feature of recent times: the 21st century has been marked by unimaginable levels of economic inequality, a hitherto unseen rise in populism, and the proliferation of totalitarian or pseudo-totalitarian regimes in many corners of the world. But what does loneliness have to do with any of this? Baffling though it might sound, research suggests that loneliness is indeed tethered to politics.