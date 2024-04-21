Seeking meaning in cosmic chaos

This is a novel about many things, but one of those is the very human tendency toward the twin impulses of meaning-making, and deciding that life is meaningless. They might be playing god, but they’re certainly human: subject to anxiety and worry, guilt, grief, and sadness. Amidst the delight and chaos of its invented world(s) and witty wordplay, Acts of God, in moments often unexpectedly moving and gently revelatory, offers us philosophical musings on existence — fitting for a book so concerned with the nature of the universe. One character suggests: “Everything you fear can happen. There’s nothing you can do. Cosmic chaos cannot be controlled.” So what can we do? She continues: “There’s nothing to do! This is great news. In the face of the worst or the best, you can just live.” In Acts of God, the truth of whether we live in a simulated universe or not is less important than what we choose to do within it.