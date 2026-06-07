'Sisters in Yellow': Dreams that sigh beneath neon lights

<p>Rahul Singh</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mieko Kawakami has returned four years after being shortlisted for the International Booker Prize for Heaven. In her latest novel, Kawakami extends the themes of All the Lovers in the Night while venturing into the world of crime and the Japanese underworld at the turn of the century. Translated from the Japanese by Lauren Taylor and Hitomi Yoshio, Sisters in Yellow is a compelling literary exploration of a young woman's struggle for freedom and survival in a profoundly unjust world.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In 2020, as Japan began shutting down because of the spread of the coronavirus, Hana stumbles upon a news article about a woman named Kimiko who is standing trial for a series of crimes. She is unsettled by the name and age of the accused. Her thoughts drift back to the Kimiko she knew twenty years earlier, when Hana was 20, and Kimiko was 40. As the memory persists and Hana worries that the past might resurface after two decades, Kawakami draws readers into late-1990s Japan. We follow Hana as a young woman who drops out of school, leaves her mother's home, and escapes to Tokyo, where she works in a bar run by Kimiko. She befriends girls her age, but before long finds herself drawn into an underworld of theft, scams and hidden cash. Powerful, engrossing and richly evocative, Sisters in Yellow holds the reader in its grip long after the final page.</p>.Falling for the ‘Japan effect’.<p class="bodytext">Kawakami has the skill to write about women without becoming jarring or preachy. The prose and its feminist undercurrent are subtle. Rather than confronting readers with overt declarations about women's condition, she takes her time, and with a novel spanning more than 430 pages, she does so with considerable appeal. We not only come to understand Hana and her struggle to survive in a world that has largely been hostile to her, but also develop an affinity for the other women who populate the novel: Ran, Momoko, Kotomi and Kimiko. Kawakami is telling a story about what it meant to be a young woman in Japan during the late 1990s and early 2000s, particularly a poor one working in the bars and pubs industry.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is as much a historical novel as it is a contemporary one. Kawakami immerses readers in a world that feels distant, fleeting and transient. It was the turn of the century, when surveillance was becoming increasingly common in Japan's public spaces. Underage girls like Hana, Ran and Momoko became conduits through which the underworld operated. Kawakami is meticulous in creating an immersive reading experience, displaying a keen eye for detail. From patterns of consumption to the mechanics of scams and theft carried out through young women, the novel captures its milieu with remarkable precision.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The novel's greatest strength lies in its momentum. Unlike Kawakami's previous works, which are more contemplative, Sisters in Yellow is propelled by events that alter the course of its characters' lives. Here, Kawakami turns her attention to the political economy of the underworld. The shift is striking, and she excels at revealing the labour women perform within these illicit networks, even as men continue to dominate them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">More often than not, however, Kawakami can be found repeating herself. Whether this is a deliberate narrative choice or a technical weakness remains open to debate. Hana's first-person narration is charged with emotional intensity, and readers are willing to follow her wherever she leads. Yet her dreams, observations and reflections often circle the same territory. The recurring fear of losing the money is an effective motif, underscoring the vulnerability that shapes Hana's life. The repeated emphasis on the colour yellow, Kimiko's cleaning rituals, and Ran and Momoko's routines of eating and watching television, however, can feel excessive. </p>.<p class="bodytext">What ultimately remains with the reader is the enduring poignancy of Hana's story, and of a moment in Japan that is now largely lost to a rapidly changing world. The past Hana tries to bury, recasting it as a story of innocence exploited and discarded, continues to return both to her and to the reader. It raises unsettling questions about the selective nature of memory, what we choose to preserve, and what we allow ourselves to forget. In the end, Sisters in Yellow reaffirms Kawakami's place as a writer deeply interested in the human heart and the forces that shape it.</p>