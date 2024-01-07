Slaying your inner dragons

A much-awaited return to the world of Eragon, Christopher Paolini’s fifth instalment to the Inheritance Cycle, Murtagh, is an emotional and action-packed adventure into a deeper part of Alagësia. The novel is an enthralling journey through the aftermath of the fallen King Galabatorix’s realm, focusing on dragon rider Murtagh and his dragon and companion Thorn, as they go after a mysterious and unknown threat, eager to right their wrongs. The once-feared duo, now outcasts in a world they helped free, grapple with the repercussions of their reluctant involvement in the tyrant’s rule but are helpless to change the realm’s perception. Set against a backdrop of distrust and forced exile, the narrative delves deep into the wretched emotional scars left by the malevolent king on the inscrutable son of Morgan, first and last of the Forsworn and on the personal journey the two go through to face their enemy.
Murtagh is a brilliant comeback to the universe. Paolini masterfully weaves a narrative that explores the depths of Murtagh and Thorn’s combined trauma, showcasing the lasting impact of Galbatorix’s coercion on the young dragon and his rider who are bound together and cannot help but feel each other’s pain as their own. The emotional weight of the story is palpable through the vividly written chapters on Murtagh’s struggle with the burden of his guilt and the haunting memories of his past. Paolini skillfully portrays his internal conflict, which made it an easy choice for me to empathise with Murtagh on his journey of self-discovery and redemption despite his dark past. The narrative doesn’t shy away from the raw, unfiltered emotions that come from facing the consequences of one’s actions, adding a layer of authenticity to Murtagh’s character that makes him endearing and relatable.
Source of inspiration
Thorn, Murtagh’s steadfast companion, emerges as a shining example of what it means to feel crippling fear and fight to overcome it. The bond between rider and dragon transcends the physical, becoming a beacon of hope in their seemingly desolate existence. As they navigate a world that has turned against them, their unity, courage, and perseverance against all odds is a source of inspiration.
One of the novel’s standout elements is its exploration of the aftermath of conflict and the complexities of rebuilding a shattered world. Murtagh takes a poignant look at the aftermath of war, emphasising that true heroism lies not only in the battle against external foes but also in the internal struggle to overcome one’s own demons.
As Murtagh and Thorn embark on a perilous journey, encountering both familiar landscapes and uncharted territories, Paolini introduces a mysterious witch as a formidable antagonist. The intriguing cult controlled by this witch adds a layer of suspense that keeps readers on the edge of their seats.
Despite the pervasive darkness that shrouds Murtagh and Thorn, the novel ultimately shines a light on their resilience and the transformative power of hope. The unsung heroes of the Inheritance Cycle rise above their pain, embracing a path that transcends their past. The narrative serves as a poignant reminder that even those burdened by guilt and haunted by their actions can find redemption through self-reflection and acts of selflessness.
A triumphant return, Christopher Paolini’s powerful storytelling and rich character development breathe life into Murtagh and Thorn, revealing much and making their journey a compelling and emotionally resonant experience. This novel not only expands upon the beloved Inheritance Cycle but is a significant improvement over earlier works in terms of pacing and character development, balancing action with backstory in a way that feels natural and inviting.
Murtagh is not just a novel; it’s a nostalgic journey back to the enchanting universe of Eragon that captivated readers so many years ago. As I immersed myself in the pages of this fifth instalment, I couldn’t help but be transported to the summer of 2009 when I first discovered this epic tale of dragons and their riders.
Christopher Paolini’s vivid descriptions and intricate world-building effortlessly reignite the magic that made the Inheritance Cycle a literary phenomenon. The familiar landscapes, the fearsome but lovable dragons, and the rich tapestry of Alagaësia and its people evoke a sense of wonder and familiarity, creating a delightful sense of déjà vu. Murtagh not only continues the saga but is a homage to the series’ roots, and rekindled the same sense of awe and excitement that drew me into the series over a decade ago. Paolini’s storytelling prowess not only propels the narrative forward but will certainly beckon readers to rediscover the timeless allure of a universe that has left an indelible mark on fantasy literature and also sets the stage for an exciting future that I look forward to with much anticipation.