Slaying your inner dragons

A much-awaited return to the world of Eragon, Christopher Paolini’s fifth instalment to the Inheritance Cycle, Murtagh, is an emotional and action-packed adventure into a deeper part of Alagësia. The novel is an enthralling journey through the aftermath of the fallen King Galabatorix’s realm, focusing on dragon rider Murtagh and his dragon and companion Thorn, as they go after a mysterious and unknown threat, eager to right their wrongs. The once-feared duo, now outcasts in a world they helped free, grapple with the repercussions of their reluctant involvement in the tyrant’s rule but are helpless to change the realm’s perception. Set against a backdrop of distrust and forced exile, the narrative delves deep into the wretched emotional scars left by the malevolent king on the inscrutable son of Morgan, first and last of the Forsworn and on the personal journey the two go through to face their enemy.