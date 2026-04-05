<p>From memoirs of startup struggles to masterclasses in scaling global empires, these titles offer a front-row seat to the Indian entrepreneurial journey.</p>.<p><strong>Startups of Bharat by Aditya Arora & S Pasricha (Penguin)</strong></p>.<p>India has produced thousands of startups and several unicorns, which have created millions of jobs. However, more jobs are needed to accommodate the country’s rising population. So what is the solution? We need more startups in the country. Startups of Bharat offers much-needed guidance on embracing entrepreneurship. Using case studies such as Physics Wallah, BharatPe and many others, it provides a ringside view of a founder’s journey.</p>.<p><strong>Two Bandra Girls Buy A Farm by Arti Dwarkadas (Westland)</strong></p>.<p>When two spirited Bandra girls swap cappuccinos for cow dung, you know it’s going to be a story worth telling. This is a laugh-out-loud chronicle of what happens when city slickers with zero farming experience decide to ‘go organic’ in the heart of Raigad. From negotiating with sceptical villagers to sidestepping unruly cows, every misstep becomes a lesson, and every harvest a tiny miracle.</p>.<p><strong>Made In India by Manish Sabharwal and Sundeep Khanna (Juggernaut)</strong></p>.<p>In a country suffocated by the License Raj, where foreign multinationals dominated, and entrepreneurship was an act of rebellion, a soft-spoken teacher dared to dream differently. Desh Bandhu Gupta had no family wealth, no business pedigree, no powerful connections. What he had was an unshakeable conviction that Indians could build world-class institutions — and that affordable medicine was a fundamental right, not a luxury.</p>.<p><em>Speed Reads is a column for the bookworm who is short on time and reads on the go.</em></p>