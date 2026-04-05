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Speed Reads: From memoirs of startup struggles to masterclasses in scaling global empires

From memoirs of startup struggles to masterclasses in scaling global empires, these titles offer a front-row seat to the Indian entrepreneurial journey.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 22:46 IST
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