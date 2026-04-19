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Speed Reads: From 'A World Appears' to 'Cooked'

Here is your guide to his best, where food, humans and culture are never quite what they seem.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 21:54 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 21:54 IST
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