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Speed Reads: Unbound by language, carried by music

Unbound by the barriers of language, these translations from Urdu carry their lyrical grace into new worlds. What remains intact is their music.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 20:22 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 20:22 IST
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