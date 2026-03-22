<p>Unbound by the barriers of language, these translations from Urdu carry their lyrical grace into new worlds. What remains intact is their music.</p>.<p><strong>Wajid Ali Shah by Meerza Fatima:</strong></p>.<p>Wajid Ali Shah, the erstwhile ruler of Awadh, is embedded in popular imagination as the ill-fated king who lost his throne to the British and sought solace in music and dance. This obtuse narrative barely scratches the surface of a figure whose extraordinary creative legacy has been overshadowed by colonial caricatures and historical neglect. In this remarkable and deeply researched work, author-translator Dr Meerza brings to light the vast and often misunderstood cultural and literary contributions of Wajid Ali Shah. </p>.<p><strong>The Best Of Urdu Short Stories by M A Farooqui (Ed):</strong></p>.<p>Urdu Literature has provided a scintillating treasure house of fiction, beginning from the earliest novels like Umrao Jan Ada (1900) to Kai Chand the Sar-e Asman (2006). But it is in the genre of short story that Urdu literature truly shines with a galaxy of writers and rich narratives. In this rigorously curated and distinctive anthology, lovers of Urdu literature will find the best of writers such as Premchand, Ismat Chughtai, Manto, Intizar Husain, and others.</p>.<p><strong>Firaq Gorakhpuri by Surinder Deol:</strong></p>.<p>Firaq Gorakhpuri’s words shimmered with love, longing, and the eternal music of the human spirit. His verses —celebrated by literary giants and political leaders alike — breathed new life into the classical ghazal, blending its traditional grace with the freshness of modern thought. At the core of Firaq’s vision was a deep faith in India’s civilisational spirit. He lamented that Urdu poetry had not fully reflected the beauty of India’s cultural essence, and he made it his life’s mission to do so.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Speed Reads</span> <span class="italic">is a column for the bookworm who is short on time and reads on the go. </span></p>