Stitched with pain

Bharti mentions how once a teacher at his school asked him to start making shoes with his father instead of studying, but such comments and treatment continued even when he started working at the Beas Sutlej Link Dam Project in Himachal Pradesh where he had to hide his caste just so he and his newly wedded wife could survive without getting humiliated. But, as fate would have it, his luck was short-lived. Amidst all this, his love for reading and writing continued. When he started making shoes, he made sure that he didn’t lose out on writing as much as he could. His story is also about camaraderie and forming solidarities as he met several fellow Dalit writers, activists and allies who helped him all along.