Stories that bind us

At the heart of the book is a realisation of the author’s vulnerabilities. Roy writes about her relationship with English, which came to her “like it did to many others in the post-colony: slightly bitten, the severed parts held together by an Indigenous glue, ad hoc, like spit.” The provincial is, ultimately, bricolage, but the caution against being motley gives it its integral gumption. Roy relates various personal episodes wherein her education and affiliation as a provincial have been questioned by the enterprising urban elites; from faulty pronunciations to her decision to continue living in Siliguri even after achieving success... This book, straddling memoir, literary criticism and a cultural archive is her robust and resounding response to all these questions.