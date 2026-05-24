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Stories that stay with you, like a scar

One thing you might not find in a Tana French novel is a tidy resolution. Much like real life, her books lean into ambiguity, uncertainty, and imperfection.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:37 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 19:37 IST
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