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Storytellers of the magic mountain

By gathering tales from all across the Himalaya, Gokhale and Lal have ensured that these diverse and unique stories of man and nature will be passed on.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 20:27 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 20:27 IST
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