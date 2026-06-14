'Taiwan Travelogue': The island beyond the headlines

<p>Some places call out to us long before we ever set foot in them. Taiwan is one such place for me. I have never visited the island, yet it occupies a distinct place in my imagination.</p>.<p>Among the countries of East Asia, Taiwan stands apart. It feels more intimate than its larger neighbours, less consumed by the grand narratives that often dominate conversations about the region. It is a place I find myself wanting to understand, and Yang Shuang-zi’s <em>Taiwan Travelogue</em> offers an invitation to do exactly that.</p>.'Sisters in Yellow': Dreams that sigh beneath neon lights.<p>At first glance, the book appears to belong to the well-worn tradition of travel writing. Yet <em>Taiwan Travelogue</em> is anything but a conventional travelogue. Yang uses the framework of a journey to explore questions of history, identity, language and memory. The result is a work that reads as much like a novel as it does a record of travel, carrying readers through landscapes that are both physical and emotional.</p>.<p>The narrative follows the travels of two women through Taiwan during the Japanese colonial period. Their journey unfolds through conversations, shared meals, train rides and observations of the world around them. Yet beneath these seemingly ordinary experiences lies a deeper exploration of a society negotiating multiple identities. Taiwan emerges not as a static backdrop but as a living, breathing character, shaped by layers of history and competing influences.</p>.<p>What makes the book particularly compelling is its attention to detail. Yang has an extraordinary ability to bring places to life through sensory description. Streets, railway stations, tea houses and markets emerge vividly on the page. The reader is not merely told about Taiwan but invited to experience it. There is a warmth and intimacy to these descriptions that makes the island feel accessible even to those who have never been there.</p>.<p>Food occupies a central place in the narrative. Meals are never simply meals. They become opportunities to understand culture, class, history and relationships. Through descriptions of local dishes and dining customs, Yang reveals how food carries memory and identity across generations. Some of the book’s most memorable moments unfold around dining tables, where personal stories intersect with larger historical realities.</p>.<p>The novel also provides a much-needed reminder that food remains a central part of our daily lives, extending far beyond mere sustenance and standing in sharp contrast to the culture of convenience and quick-commerce deliveries that many Indians have become accustomed to. Food is deeply political, reflecting issues of power, inequality, access, agriculture, trade and environmental sustainability. Every meal carries stories of heritage, migration, celebration and struggle. The aromas, flavours and recipes we encounter often preserve memories more vividly than photographs, connecting us to people, places and moments that continue to shape our lives.</p>.<p>The historical setting adds another layer of richness to the narrative. Set during Japanese colonial rule, the novel examines a period that continues to influence Taiwanese society. Yet Yang avoids reducing history to a series of facts or political arguments. Instead, history is woven seamlessly into everyday life. It appears in language choices, social interactions, architecture and cultural practices. The narrative becomes all the more relatable because the complexities of colonialism are not explained through lectures but revealed through lived experience. This subtle approach is one of the book’s greatest strengths. Rather than offering easy answers, Yang embraces ambiguity. Questions of identity remain fluid and unresolved. Characters navigate multiple cultural influences, speak different languages and inhabit overlapping worlds. In doing so, the novel captures the complexity that often defines Taiwanese identity.</p>.<p>The relationship between the two central characters forms the emotional core of the narrative. Their interactions provide moments of humour, tenderness and insight. As they travel together, they reveal not only the landscapes around them but also their own vulnerabilities and aspirations. The companionship at the heart of the story lends the book much of its emotional resonance.</p>.<p>Overall, the book suggests that understanding a place requires patience and curiosity rather than a checklist of landmarks. As someone who has long been drawn to Taiwan, I find this approach especially appealing. Taiwan has always stood out to me among the countries of the region. While destinations such as Japan, South Korea and China often dominate travel conversations, Taiwan feels quieter and more intimate. It seems to invite exploration rather than spectacle.</p>.<p>Reading the <em>Taiwan Travelogue</em> reinforces that impression. The Taiwan that emerges from these pages is not defined by tourist attractions or geopolitical headlines but by people, stories and everyday experiences.</p>.<p>The book’s recent international recognition only underscores its significance. In 2026, <em>Taiwan Travelogue</em> became the first novel translated from Taiwanese Mandarin to win the International Booker Prize, with Yang Shuang-zi and translator Lin King making history as the first Taiwanese author-translator team to receive the honour. The judges praised the novel for its “inventive structure, emotional depth and nuanced exploration of history, power and love.” </p>