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Taiwan's Yáng Shuang-zi wins International Booker Prize for 'slyly sophisticated novel'

'Taiwan Travelogue' is first novel written in Mandarin Chinese to win the prestigious prize for fiction translated into English.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 05:46 IST
World newsTaiwanBooksInternational Booker Prize

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