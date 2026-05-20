<p>Taiwanese author Yáng Shuang-zi and translator Lin King have won the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-booker-prize">International Booker Prize</a> for <em>Taiwan Travelogue</em>, a historical romance set in Japan-occupied <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taiwan">Taiwan </a>in the 1930s.</p><p>The prestigious award, which was handed out in a ceremony at London's Tate Modern gallery on Tuesday, recognises works of fiction from around the world that have been translated into English.</p><p>It is the first novel written in Mandarin Chinese to win the prestigious prize for fiction translated into English.</p><p>British novelist Natasha Brown, who chaired the judging panel, called it a "captivating, wryly sophisticated" book that plays with themes of language and power and offers the reader surprises along the way.</p><p>The novel, set in 1930s Japan-controlled Taiwan, purports to be a travel memoir by a Japanese novelist on a culinary tour of Taiwan and charts the — fictional — writer's complex relationship with her local interpreter.</p>.Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize for 'Heartlamp: Selected Stories'.<p>Brown said the book explores class and colonialism, asking: "Can love overcome a power imbalance?" She said it "pulls off an incredible double act: It succeeds both as a romance and as an incisive postcolonial novel." "It's a captivating, slyly sophisticated novel."</p><p>This is Yang's first book translated into English, by Taiwanese-American King. They will share the £50,000 ($67,000) prize money.</p><p>The book was first published in Mandarin in 2020 and won Taiwan's highest literary honour, the Golden Tripod Award.</p><p>"The novel's central themes of travel and food changed my life in two obvious ways: my savings went down; my weight went up," Yang said.</p><p><em>Taiwan Travelogue</em> beat out a story about a suburban witch by French novelist and playwright Marie NDiaye as well as Brazilian Ana Paula Maia's dystopian read about a brutal prison colony.</p><p>The other shortlisted works were <em>The Nights Are Quiet In Tehran</em> by German writer Shida Bazyar, <em>She Who Remains</em> by Bulgarian poet and writer Rene Karabash, and <em>The Director</em> by German-Austrian writer Daniel Kehlmann, the only male author on the list.</p><p>Organisers say the award gives the authors writing in languages other than English a significant boost in profile and sales.</p><p>Previous winners Han Kang, Annie Ernaux and Olga Tokarczuk have gone on to become Nobel laureates.</p><p>The International Booker Prize is awarded annually for a single work of fiction — either a novel or a collection of short stories — written in another language, translated into English and published in the UK and/or Ireland.</p><p>According to the organisers, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/kannada-writer-banu-mushtaq-wins-international-booker-prize-for-heartlamp-selected-stories-3549955">the 2025 winner </a><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/kannada-writer-banu-mushtaq-wins-international-booker-prize-for-heartlamp-selected-stories-3549955">Heart Lamp</a></em> — the first collection of short stories to win the prize and the first translated from Kannada — rapidly sold out in the UK in the subsequent days, with the UK publisher, And Other Stories, immediately reprinting 40,000 copies.</p>