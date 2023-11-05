The boy from Orwell’s town

A bookworm, Aslam finds refuge from the chaos around him in stories. The ghost of Orwell’s nanny appears to him many times, calling him Parasnath, a name that later plays a crucial part in Aslam’s journey. What’s in a name? Why does the woman in the white saree call Aslam Parasnath? If you are born in India, your name can seal your destiny, and this rings true, in heartbreaking ways, for Aslam. The last part of the tale is a grown-up Aslam meeting and falling in love with an ex-porn movie star, a portion of the narrative that feels rather alienated from the rest of the story. While the last chapters may seem like a drag, A Man from Motihari is still a worthy read.