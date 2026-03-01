Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

'The Burning Earth': Empire of extraction

This critically acclaimed work tracks how human ambition has reshaped the planet and asks if our appetite for progress can co-exist with nature, writes Sudhirendar Sharma
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 23:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 23:56 IST
BooksSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us