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'The Complex' book review: Hollow at the core

Karan Mahajan's much-anticipated novel tries hard to weave together the citizens personal history and the state's political evolution, but fall short of elegance, writes Saudha Kasim.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 20:45 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 20:45 IST
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