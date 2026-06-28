'The Correspondent': Pieces of a magnificent puzzle

<p>In the time of 30-second reels and doomscrolling, Virginia Evans’ epistolary novel about an ageing protagonist who spurns the digital world has charmed readers and critics alike. With mostly word-of-mouth publicity, Evans’ debut novel, The Correspondent, published last year, has sold millions of copies and won the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2026.</p>.<p>Sybil Van Antwerp is a 73-year-old mother and grandmother, divorced, who, after retiring from a distinguished career in law, has taken up correspondence as her “manner of living.” On her table in her home at Annapolis, Maryland, are her favoured tools: fountain pens, a stack of writing papers, and stamps.</p>.<p>The letters begin in 2012, and the first one is to her gay brother Felix, who lives in France. She gifts her brother a box of Smythson letter writing paper, envelopes, and a fountain pen. “This is the way I will prevent you from ever moving our ongoing exchange to e-mail,” she writes.</p>.<p>Sybil peels layers from her life bit by bit, and readers are provided a peek into her past and present — the grief she carries, the illness that will overwhelm her one day, other markers of growing old like arthritis, her relationships with her sibling, friends, children, and how she is wooed by two suitors. </p>.<p>We realise early on that Sybil will possibly lean on Theodore Lübeck, a thoughtful neighbour who leaves white roses from his garden on the porch for her birthday and cookies for Christmas. As Sybil’s best friend, Rosalie, tells her, “God, doesn’t Mr Lübeck sound like the most wonderful man?”</p>.<p>The compulsive letter writer — Sybil has been at it since she was nine years old, dashing off a missive to P L Travers about her Mary Poppins series, among others — pens one to Ann Patchett, the writer and owner of Parnassus Books. Patchett has since hosted Evans at her famous bookshop in Nashville. </p>.<p>Sybil also connects with Joan Didion, over her grief memoirs Blue Nights and The Year of Magical Thinking, and explains why her work haunts Sybil. Didion, too, looks forward to hearing from Sybil, saying her thoughts on life and grief have meant a great deal to her. Sybil’s long life is marked by love and loss, and many ups and downs. Adopted at 14 months, Sybil struggles to understand why someone would give up a baby — it’s a bruise she carries with her, but there’s a bigger tragedy she has had to live with.</p>.<p>The most heartfelt letters are for Harry Landy, the troubled son of Judge James Landy, in which she opens up about her own challenges, even as she is a keen listener about his own hardships as he navigates his world. In one letter, Sybil tells him about her childhood. She was a watchful, wary girl, a sceptic, and didn’t have many friends. But she read a great deal. “I was reading all the time. I remember that. And I wrote a great many letters as a child. Writing letters was easier for me than speaking; it still is.”</p>.<p>Musing on a life of writing letters, Sybil says it’s a magical art: “Imagine, the letters one has sent out into the world, the letters received back in turn, are like the pieces of a magnificent puzzle, or, a better metaphor, if dated, the links of a long chain, and even if those links are never put back together, which they will certainly never be, even if they remain for the rest of time dispersed across the earth like the fragile blown seeds of a dying dandelion, isn’t there something wonderful in that, to think that a story of one’s life is preserved in some way, that this very letter may one day mean something, even if it is a very small thing, to someone?”</p>.<p>The Correspondent is to fiction for the contemporary age what 84, Charing Cross Road, first published in 1970, was to non-fiction readers of a certain vintage. That was the delightful true story of a correspondence an American reader, Helene Hanff, had with an antique book seller in London over 20 years. Many readers have remarked how Sybil’s words have prompted them to rethink how they communicate and try to reset their need to depend only on digital crutches, the best conversation any book can hope for. 84, Charing Cross Road was adapted into plays and a film; The Correspondent, too, is getting a film makeover.</p>.<p><em>The reviewer is a senior journalist based in Kolkata.</em></p>