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'The Correspondent': Pieces of a magnificent puzzle

The Correspondent is to fiction what 84, Charing Cross Road was to non-fiction readers of a certain vintage and a deserving winner of the Women's Prize for Fiction, writes Sudipta Datta.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 22:24 IST
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