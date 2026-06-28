Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

'The Finest Hotel in Kabul': Read of the Week (June 28 to July 4)

It is the story of Abida, the first female chef to work in the Inter-Continental’s famous kitchen after the fall of the Taliban in 2001.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 22:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 22:36 IST
BooksSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us