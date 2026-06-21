'The Great Kanchana Circus': Not a showstopper act

<p>I must have been six years old when I was taken to the circus for the first time. I don’t remember much of the experience except that there was a huge tent, probably red, and trapeze artists flying across the air. Where personal memory fails, my family steps in: they won’t stop reminding me — especially my sister — that when one of the acts came on with a lion and my father pointed at the animal, I loudly and confidently proclaimed in Malayalam that it was just a cat, a poocha. My father tried convincing me that it was not an ordinary cat, but I stuck to my guns. Maybe I couldn’t fathom a lion obediently jumping through rings with such ease and, rather than attributing it to the skill of a lion tamer, decided it was just some domesticated Garfield dressed up as a big cat.</p>.<p>Kanchana Shinde, the heroine of Vishwas Patil’s Marathi novel, <em>The Great Kanchana Circus</em>, would have probably evaporated my six-year-old self’s scepticism by thrusting her head into the jaws of Lakshmi the tigress — the showstopper act of the circus founded by her father, Sarang Daaji Shinde.</p>.<p class="bodytext">We are told at the start that Sarang’s company has, in the 15 years of its existence in the early 20th century, already “earned for itself a place among the top circuses of the world.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sarang, who was born in Kaagwad, a town “at the border of the Bombay Presidency and state of Mysore”, joins the British Indian army, but his army career ends when he disobeys his commander’s orders to kill women and children. Distressed and humiliated, he lives for a time in Ambala and marries a young widow named Shaira. She dies giving birth to their daughter, Kanchana, and Sarang decides to return to Kaagwad. Bored with his monotonous existence, Sarang visits Jejuri, where he joins Parshuram Mali’s circus troupe, having impressed with his equestrian skills.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Over a period of two years, he learns everything there is to know about managing a circus and harbours ambitions to start his own.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At a Dusshera procession in Kolhapur, Sarang calms down an elephant that has been hurt by an errant firework, and the king gifts him not just that animal but also a calf and seven horses.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thus begins The Great Kanchana Circus, a big enough tent to have a diverse set of artistes from various religions and castes. Kanchana grows up in this environment and travels the length and breadth of the subcontinent, impressing the audience and the circus troupe with her ability to tame animals and also her acrobatic skills. Suitors come calling at Sarang’s door for Kanchana’s hand, and she falls in love with Raghav, who is an expert equestrian.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Love’s course doesn’t move along smoothly — Patil is rather overfond of contriving inconveniences and then resolving them with deus ex machina like storms over Calcutta or runaway horses or elephants or hippos (take your pick) — but they marry eventually. Indian independence activists use the circus as a means to communicate with fellow revolutionaries and travel around the country. There are encounters with the colonial police and acts of sabotage, which always seem to end in the bloody deaths of circus animals. The bulk of the novel is about the travails of the circus in Rangoon as the Second World War heats up and the company’s long trek back to India. Large numbers of humans and animals die in bombings and attacks by enemy soldiers, while some characters seem to die only to reappear later, blessed with invincible plot armour.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Patil has done a lot of research into these early 20th-century circus companies, and it shows, often to the detriment of the narrative flow. The constant accounting of the number of horses, elephants and acrobats numbs the reader’s mind. It also doesn’t help matters that Kanchana is a thinly drawn character with barely any inner life depicted on the page — she’s brave and ballsy and has a soft spot for animals and children, and that’s about it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The English translation is weighed down by lifeless, pedestrian prose, and dialogues at times include questionable racial descriptors.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Consider this exchange when Kanchana and another character come upon an abandoned Rolls-Royce with a dead Tamil chauffeur on the road in Burma:</p>.<p class="bodytext">“‘Why would this poor chap have stayed back?’ queried Kanchana.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘The mechanics and the others would have moved ahead, but this honest Dravidian Indian must have hung back out of loyalty to the vehicle, waiting for the help he had been promised.’”</p>.<p class="bodytext">When the Gemini Circus — one of Kerala’s storied companies — pitched its tent in my hometown, Thrissur, this summer, a hoarding promised a robotic animal kingdom.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The videos on social media showed a circus well past its glory days, with tired performers and audiences bored by mechatronic elephants and lions. In his afterword, Patil laments the decline of the Indian circus, aiming at animal rights activists who brought to an end live animal acts under the big tops.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The amazing Indian trapeze artists, acrobats, horse riders and elephant trainers, inheritors of a glorious history, deserve to be immortalised in an unforgettable work of fiction. The Great Kanchana Circus, unfortunately, doesn’t quite fit the bill.</p>