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'The Group': A 'lady book' full of brutal truths

Not all her characters are damned to sad marriages and couplings — Polly Andrews has a low-paying job as a technician in Cornell Medical Center.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 00:33 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 00:33 IST
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