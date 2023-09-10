The missing ‘Seshan effect’

Seshan was close to the Kanchi Math. He used to seek Paramacharya’s opinion before taking up major assignments. It was with Paramacharya’s approval that he joined as CEC. When Seshan got a lucrative job offer from the UN, Paramacharya said a firm no. Intrigued, Seshan went to Kanchi to meet his spiritual guru. He sat with Paramacharya for five hours without exchanging a word. The seer dismissed Seshan with a gesture full of affection. Then he realised it was pointless to take up the UN job. He courted controversy for hiring Ambani’s plane to attend Paramacharya’s funeral though he paid Rs 95,000 by cheque. Seshan also dabbled in astrology. He said he was not destined to have children, which turned out to be true. A Bengaluru astrologer predicted that his term as CEC would be like sitting on a bed of thorns.