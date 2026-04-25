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The ‘pale blue dot’ every single time

Against the backdrop of Nasa's recent Lunar mission, Nirica Srinivasan explores two fascinating books that reflect on how space affects us right here on our lonely little planet
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 19:45 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 19:45 IST
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