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'The Robe and the Sword: How Buddhist Extremism is Shaping Modern Asia': An unquiet silence

Faleiro, author and journalist, travels from Dharamshala in India, where the Tibetan Buddhists live in exile, to Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand to observe and record the transformation.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 00:02 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 00:02 IST
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