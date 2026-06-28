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'The Shortest History of Football': Scoring goals in a global power play

From emperors to autocrats, football's remarkable journey reveals how the world's favourite sport has become a powerful arena for money, influence and identity, writes Sudhirendar Sharma.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 22:29 IST
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