'The Shortest History of Football': Scoring goals in a global power play

<p class="bodytext">Kicking a ball as a game was not limited to any particular time or place in human history. Called cuju, it was played in ancient China as early as the third century BCE. How did such a simple kicking game conquer the world? Its antiquity suggests that there is something profoundly human about kicking a ball around. That it would one day become the planet’s most popular sport could scarcely have been imagined. More than just a ball game, football has evolved into a cultural and economic juggernaut of unimaginable proportions. The World Cup is not only the most-watched sporting event in the world, but one that has also swayed elections and toppled governments. The tournament has repeatedly been used to promote political agendas and ideological causes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The ninety-year history of the coveted trophy is replete with instances of the sport being politically appropriated. Italy, under Benito Mussolini, hosted the 1934 World Cup to showcase its fascist regime and promote its ideology. The authoritarian monarchy of Qatar used the 2022 World Cup to sportswash criticism of its labour practices and human rights record. Saudi Arabia, which will host the 2034 edition, similarly believes that associating itself with football will encourage the world to view the kingdom more favourably.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Football is far more than a kicking game. There was little commercialisation in its early years, but it has now become a money-guzzling enterprise. Profit was once secondary; today, it is the driving force. FIFA, football’s self-regulating governing body, has cash reserves larger than the economies of some independent nations, including Kenya and Cuba. As the game’s global following has grown exponentially, so too have efforts to maximise revenues and profits. It is, in many ways, “a pleasure that hurts”—a poetic expression that captures both the emotional highs and lows experienced by fans and the discomfort of watching autocrats and powerful institutions profit from the sport.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sports historian Brian D Bunk, who teaches at the University of Massachusetts, traces football’s meteoric rise in The Shortest History of Football. Drawing on both historical and contemporary events, from famous victories to the backroom deals that now shape the sport, Bunk shows how football continues to influence global politics and economics. Although many see football as an escape from everyday life, the sport has never been divorced from violence, power or politics. Yet it remains equally defined by moments of extraordinary triumph and heartbreaking tragedy.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The book offers a concise yet comprehensive account of football’s evolution, revealing how the sport has been played, understood and manipulated across generations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Football inspires immense passion, and events on the pitch have often transformed into tragedy. Sometimes these are the result of deliberate violence; at other times, sheer accident. Together, they form the darker side of the beautiful game.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Fans have forged powerful emotional bonds with players and evolved remarkable ways of expressing their allegiance. Bunk profiles some of football’s greatest icons, from Brazilian star Arthur Friedenreich in the early twentieth century to Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the twenty-first. Yet he also raises an enduring question: can even the greatest player win a game on his own?</p>.<p class="bodytext">From school grounds to elite club competitions, football has travelled a remarkable distance. Players and clubs may strive for greater autonomy, but governments continue to use football to bolster regimes, shape national narratives and advance political agendas. FIFA, too, pursues its own institutional interests by expanding its revenues and global influence.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 2026 World Cup appears caught between the self-aggrandising ambitions of FIFA’s president and those of the host country’s president. While FIFA seeks to maximise revenue as its chief prepares for a re-election bid next year, the host nation is equally eager to advance its own political interests.</p>