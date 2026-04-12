<p class="bodytext">This book brings together, for the very first time, the work of all Indian (Indian citizens, naturalised Indians, and erstwhile citizens of independent India) winners of the Nobel Prize — Rabindranath Tagore (1913), CV Raman (1930), Har Gobind Khorana (1968), Mother Teresa (1979), Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar (1983), Amartya Sen (1998), Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (2009), Kailash Satyarthi (2014), and Abhijit V Banerjee (2019).</p>.<p class="bodytext">The book, which contains over seventy essays, stories, poems, songs, and prayers, is divided into ten sections: Memoir, Literature, Science, Economics, Religion and Philosophy, Aesthetics, Inequality and Injustice, Politics, India, and Nobel Lectures. Each of the sections contains illuminating chapters that provide the reader with extraordinary insights into the human condition, literature, art, science, religion, philosophy, politics, human rights, economics, and the world we live in.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Composed by the country’s finest minds, A Touch of Genius promises to be a book you would certainly want in your library. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Rudrangshu Mukherjee is Chancellor and Professor of History at Ashoka University and the author of over a dozen books, the latest of which is Song of India: A Study of the National Anthem.</p>