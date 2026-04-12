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'The Wisdom of India's Nobel Laureates': Read of the Week (April 12 to April 18)

Composed by the country’s finest minds, A Touch of Genius promises to be a book you would certainly want in your library.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 00:41 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 00:41 IST
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