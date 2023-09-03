There’s no looking away

While it is not the central purpose of the book, Mander makes a strong case for taxing the super-rich so as to ensure a decent level of sustainable human development for everyone in the country. It is not that this cannot be done. The Scandinavian countries have very high and steeply progressive income taxes, where the rich are so heavily taxed that it is difficult to become extremely rich. Nor can one be very poor. Extreme poverty has been eliminated by Scandinavian social safety nets. This is the kind of socialism that is inscribed into our Constitution, not crony capitalism of the kind being encouraged by the ruling class.