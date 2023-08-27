Through the immigrant lens

I read about the presence of South Asians in colonial America and also, about South Asians in Elizabethan and Jacobean London and was intrigued. When I made the decision to return to fiction writing after a long hiatus, I decided this would be my first project. While mine is certainly the immigrant experience, I was not particularly interested in simply writing the modern immigrant story. I wanted to write something that would also tell a larger story of early globalisation and colonialism. The English settlement of Virginia, as well as the East India Company’s presence in India, is an integral part of this story. I wanted to paint on a big canvas, not in terms of length but in terms of scope and magnitude.