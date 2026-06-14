'Unfolding': A heartwarming look at gay intimacy

<p>Do you remember Kantaben, the housekeeper played by Sulbha Arya in Nikkhil Advani’s film <em>Kal Ho Naa Ho</em> (2003), who is shocked out of her wits when she sees Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) sharing a bed, with their bodies a little too close for her comfort? She is the face of moral panic. Her eye-roll and trembling hands might seem over-the-top in 2026, but these responses capture how deeply unsettling it can be for heteronormative conditioning to encounter a way of life that it has no frame of reference for.</p>.<p>If Kantaben was more than a caricature meant to evoke laughter, how would she relate to the men whose intimacy is hard for her to make sense of? This question arose in my mind while reading Rahul Singh’s novel <em>Unfolding</em>, which has a domestic worker named Zubina walking in on “a moment of tenderness” between her employer, Ralph and his partner Ojas. The book is set in Kolkata in 2019, and the narrative is driven by emotional drama rather than plot twists.</p>.Queer Nilayam is creating spaces for friendship and crisis support in Bengaluru.<p>Unlike screenwriter Karan Johar, who deploys Kantaben’s bewilderment and class background for comic relief, Singh seems interested in Zubina’s interiority as a human being. Since Zubina had never seen her husband, Aadil, “sleep with his childhood friend the way she had seen Ralph sleep with Ojas”, she struggles to name what is unfamiliar. She is inclined to believe that “maybe Ralph and Ojas were merely close friends” because that is easier to wrap her head around.</p>.<p>Zubina’s character arc is fleshed out with care and complexity. Despite the lingering sense of incomprehension, a part of her wishes that she and Aadil had what Ralph and Ojas have. Her memory of the intimacy she had witnessed at her employer’s home makes her body long for Aadil’s touch. He is too exhausted with work to fathom her feelings. </p>.<p>By delaying Zubina’s conversation with Ralph and Ojas about their relationship, the author is able to sustain the woman’s curiosity. When the gay couple goes through ups and downs, she feels personally invested and roots for their happiness. Eventually, she takes them by surprise when she suggests, half-jokingly, that they should get married. It is a heartwarming moment because here is a person who wants a secure and sustainable future for these men. According to her, the only framework within which this is possible is marriage, so she wishes it upon them.</p>.<p>What makes this book stand out is the fact that it grants legitimacy and depth to a domestic worker’s viewpoint. Zubina’s openness is striking because she does not know anyone else who is queer, and has no exposure to the language of activism or queer representation in literature and cinema. Yet she is an ally. The author chooses not to depict Zubina as homophobic. The stereotype that all practising Muslims are homophobic is pernicious and worth challenging.</p>.<p>Ralph is a Christian, and Ojas is a Hindu. Their connection with faith is not examined in any significant manner, but the novel has a beautiful scene with Ralph and Ojas sitting together at a church in Darjeeling when they go on a holiday that sows seeds of distrust in their relationship.</p>.<p>Singh’s skill as a writer lies in exploring how people project their own fantasies onto other people’s relationships. Zubina has no inkling of the conflicts between Ojas and Ralph. She imagines that they are absolutely committed to each other while they fight over the pros and cons of being in an open relationship. Ralph wants Ojas to have sex with no one other than him. Ojas feels smothered by this expectation. He thinks that the two of them can have sex with other men while they retain and protect their emotional loyalty to each other.</p>.<p>Read the novel to find out how it unfolds. The bond between Ralph and Ojas may not be the strongest aspect of the book. Its more haunting aspects are the ones where Ralph goes to his mother’s grave to unburden himself, and where Ojas’s father tells him, “I see you and think: Why does he want to choose loneliness?” It appears that Ralph and Ojas have created a world where they call the shots, but the truth is that their parents continue to live inside their heads.</p>