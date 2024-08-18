Unmasking the real behind the virtual

It’s tempting to look at human behaviour online as if it’s something entirely new. Technology advances with such speed that it’s almost like we’re living in the future that science fiction writers dreamt up, albeit without flying cars or time machines. But behind the fast-growing technology are real people, with all their motivations, hopes, and biases — the people who create the technology, and the people who use it. In this world, the way we speak, present ourselves, and navigate our everyday lives are increasingly impacted by the tech we use. What changes in this virtual world? And what stays the same?