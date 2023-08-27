Walking on fault lines

Alif Mohammad is a history teacher in a school in Delhi. He doesn’t place importance on memorising dates; instead, to make history palpable for his students, he takes them on sightseeing tours. During one such tour, Ankit, his student, confuses Humayun’s tomb with Hanuman’s temple. As Ankit is a product of India that has internalised hatred towards its minorities, an argument ensues between the two, which provokes this teacher to the extent that he boxes his ear. This incident reaches Principal Rawat in the form of a complaint, and Alif is informed that a committee will decide what disciplinary action is to be taken against him. This tension arising from the threat to his means of livelihood, and another, a muted one in the background, signalling the threat to India’s secular roots drive Anjum Hasan’s exemplary novel, History’s Angel.