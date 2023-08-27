Walking on fault lines

Alif Mohammad is a history teacher in a school in Delhi. He doesn’t place importance on memorising dates; instead, to make history palpable for his students, he takes them on sightseeing tours. During one such tour, Ankit, his student, confuses Humayun’s tomb with Hanuman’s temple. As Ankit is a product of India that has internalised hatred towards its minorities, an argument ensues between the two, which provokes this teacher to the extent that he boxes his ear. This incident reaches Principal Rawat in the form of a complaint, and Alif is informed that a committee will decide what disciplinary action is to be taken against him. This tension arising from the threat to his means of livelihood, and another, a muted one in the background, signalling the threat to India’s secular roots drive Anjum Hasan’s exemplary novel, History’s Angel.
The subliminal narrative, which traces each nook and cranny of Delhi, and is rendered with its delicious historical details and tales, is stuffed with delightful characters.
A master storyteller, Hasan has written perhaps one of the most defining fictional accounts that personifies today’s India — its political ambitions, its societal fault lines, and its vulgar interest in reinventing the past for momentary monetary gains. Excerpts from an interview
What made you to write this book?
The need to respond as a novelist to the scrum that is contemporary politics. Fiction makes irony and laughter available but also immediacy and lived experience, so this distancing and coming closer can be the ideal combination for talking about the dead-ends of extreme ideological positions.
While telling a story that’s so deeply invested in uncovering who has been wronged, how do you steer clear of signalling and your own biases?
I don’t really see it as uncovering who has been wronged. It’s an exploration of a bunch of conflicting viewpoints about religion and politics at a certain moment in the Indian present. Other writers have done it. To take a lofty example, to which my novel in no way measures up, E M Forster’s Passage to India marvellously dramatises how the British and the locals relate to each other in early 20th-century India.
In History’s Angel, no one, in Alif’s view, is obviously right or wrong, but he is faced with a barrage of opinions about rightness and wrongness. And, of course, he has to, at some point, take sides.
How challenging was it for you to render India’s immediate past and the present situation in this book?
The novel’s relationship to news is delicate because one is trying to make the story as deeply embedded in its time as possible and simultaneously avoid it becoming a rehearsal of the fleetingly topical. I’m inspired by writers who can sublimate into the personal the political pressures they’re describing, like Christopher Isherwood in Goodbye to Berlin, J M Coetzee in Disgrace, or Michael Ondaatje in Anil’s Ghost. In India, we routinely talk politics so that had to come in, but the attempt was for it to be a play among those who want to intervene as upright citizens.
At a time when certain news anchors and politicians are controlling the narrative not only of the present but also of the past, and when such stories are increasingly gaining currency among the general populace, what is the role of a storyteller?
It is to ask whether there are still possibilities in the language to keep imagination alive, and if so, to demonstrate those possibilities. Fiction is also the only means we have to explore the traffic between public and private life, and to try and create some sanctity for the latter.
Have you used ChatGPT? And how challenging do you think the situation is going to be for writers when they are pitted against generative AI?
I haven’t yet. I don’t think fiction can be pitted against AI unless human beings themselves become automatons in which case they won’t be reading and writing fiction anyway or will be reading and writing ChatGPT versions of it. So, it’s a question of the link between the writer and the reader. As long as there are readers looking for the possibility of reading between the lines, there will be good fiction.
Could you tell us what are you working on next?
I am writing a book on Shillong, where I grew up. It’s an attempt at a people’s history of the town, told through a range of voices that will hopefully capture the modern roots of the place and what that inheritance looks like today.