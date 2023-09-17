Warp and weft of being human

More and more young people are being drawn to this kind of voice, this kind of message. One which transcends narrow beliefs of any kind, and invites us into a vaster space, the ‘field beyond right-doing and wrong-doing’ that Rumi talks about in one famous poem. More and more festivals of Kabir and yatras (travelling musical festivals) have spawned in urban spaces in the last decade and a half. There is a hunger to experience more of this vision. Kabir’s life reflects his iconoclasm, but also his deep capacity for love. He wove his cloth, he sang his songs, he spoke truth to power, and he faced persecution and personal abuse, but through it all, he remained committed to what for him was the highest value of all, one which we desperately need more of in our times: Love.