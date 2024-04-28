She continues, “Also, I felt escaping the mould in which biographies of Roman emperors are usually divided into, was necessary. I chose the period I did because it was a time of big change, with the establishment of empire, etc. With Emperors Of Rome, I was trying to think about how emperors were perceived, how they were seen, and how their power rested in how people understood their powers to be. It had little to do with how they exercised their power but how they were seen to exercise it. So, instead of breaking it down into the usual divisions, I began looking at it thematically; basically, asking the question, ‘What did Roman emperors do all day?’ The standard biographical tradition isn’t even interested in asking this question; it’s too pre-occupied with plots against the emperor, chronology, etc., but I wanted to know what it felt like being a Roman emperor, when you got up in the morning, what did you do, eat, travel, whom did you sleep with and how did you believe in yourself?”