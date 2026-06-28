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'What They Don’t Tell You About Marriage': Saints or villains? No, just couples

Yashodhara Lal writes with warmth and clarity about what long relationships demand once ceremony, fantasy and social performance fall away, says Srinath Sridharan
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 22:19 IST
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