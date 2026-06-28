'What They Don’t Tell You About Marriage': Saints or villains? No, just couples

<p class="bodytext">Is your marriage passing through that unglamorous stretch where companionship begins to feel heavier than romance? Are the familiar quarrels over money, parents, sex, chores or silence really about the issue at hand, or about older hurts and unmet expectations? And if love was enough to bring two people together, why does living together so often make them puzzle over each other? Yashodhara Lal’s What They Don’t Tell You About Marriage steps into this intimate, difficult terrain with uncommon candour, arguing that the true labour of marriage begins not at the wedding, but right after.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In India, where marriage is still wrapped in ceremony, family expectation and social performance, Lal does something quietly radical: she treats it neither as a sacred destiny nor as a failed romance, but as a long human apprenticeship. That is the book’s first strength. It does not sensationalise marriage, but neither does it flatter it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What gives the book its reach is the breadth of the marriage it is willing to examine. Lal follows the relationship not as a single emotional event but as a full domestic arc: the shock of realising one has not, after all, married a fantasy; the weary repetition of quarrels, disappointment and apology; the slow education of desire, difference and emotional gamesmanship; and then the heavier weather of shared life — sex, in-laws, parenting, money, betrayal, repair, and, when repair fails, endings. In that sense, the book mirrors marriage as many people actually live it: not as a straight road from romance to stability, but as a long negotiation between intimacy, individuality, duty and change.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lal writes as a couples therapist, but the tone is not clinical in the alienating sense. It is conversational, warm, occasionally wry, and alert to the absurdities of long companionship. She seems to understand a truth many advice books miss: people do not need jargon when they are hurt; they need language that helps them recognise themselves without feeling judged.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Its second strength is cultural. Much relationship literature available to Indian readers is either imported whole from the West, with assumptions that do not always fit our familial realities, or drenched in piety about adjustment and endurance. Lal works in a more useful middle zone. She recognises the Indian marriage not simply as a relationship between two individuals, but as a crowded emotional institution involving parental presence, inherited scripts, gendered expectations and the moral theatre of “making it work”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The preface makes clear that Lal’s ambition is not to rescue marriage’s reputation but to rescue readers from the myths surrounding it. She writes against easy advice, social posturing and the sentimental fiction that love should simply know what to do.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Instead, she normalises difficulty, insisting that confusion and conflict are not private embarrassments but recurring features of long relationships. The objective is both reassuring and bracing: to make marriage less mysterious, but also less lazy; less idealised, but more consciously worked at.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There is also a welcome refusal here to divide couples into saints and villains. Lal is more interested in patterns than in prosecution. She asks what we bring into marriage unknowingly: family histories, emotional reflexes, private scripts about love, power, need and abandonment. What begins as attraction can, over time, curdle into irritation; what once felt reassuring can come to feel limiting.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Lal is an author, coach and therapist in private practice, with corporate experience, international training in coaching and transactional analysis, and advanced work in couples therapy. This is her tenth book. That experience shows not as authority brandished, but as confidence in handling messy material without melodrama.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Books of this kind inevitably suggest a degree of order that real relationships often resist, for life is seldom as structured as insight. Yet Lal is too self-aware a writer to offer easy consolation or fairy-tale fixes. Her real achievement lies in making marriage discussable.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In a culture that celebrates weddings far more easily than marriages, this is a book well worth reading; in its varied emotional and domestic settings, many readers may recognise something of their own lives and their own relationships.</p>