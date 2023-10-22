What’s left behind...

My mother’s death five years ago finally released me from that imaginary locked room of silence. I was angry that I had not allowed myself for three decades to write or speak, or in any way, have that all-important conversation about my brother’s suicide. A serendipitous meeting with a writer finally sent me down the path to transcribing the book in my head. I typed out sentences, paragraphs, and even chapters that had been written and rewritten in my brain over the years. The words were raw, hurting and hurtful but they were finally out of my head. It took more than three years from the day I sat down to write to the release of this book. These have been years of growing up, speaking out, losing family members and friends, gaining my sense of self and arriving at a place of equanimity. I have done what I promised my brother: I have borne witness to his life and death. I have sent it out into the world so that readers might understand what happens to survivors of suicide loss, the awful burden of guilt and social taboos and rage that we learn to live with. If we’re lucky, we learn perhaps to discard that burden and speak out about suicide and its effects on the survivors. My father read the book, refused to share his thoughts with me and agreed to let me publish as long as our family name was not associated in any way with the book. “You’ve had a happy life”, he says. “Why are you so angry?” I have a happy life, it’s true. I have also lived a parallel life of unanswered grief and anger that he chooses to not know about.