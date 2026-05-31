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When curiosity does not kill the cat

Across eleven chapters, Sarraju explores strange corners of inquiry through the work selected by Ig Nobel winners and curators, presenting science that is cool, interesting and real.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 20:17 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 20:17 IST
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