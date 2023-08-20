When losing is finding

But while those insights are far ahead of their time, Matthiessen’s attitudes toward the local inhabitants of these areas as well as the porters and Sherpas who accompany him and Schaller on their trek are very much of their era. At times the racism is barely veiled and the language used to describe some of the poorest people in one of the world’s poorest regions is shockingly elitist, tone-deaf and Orientalist. The recent reports of the mountaineers who callously left one of their dying Sherpas to the elements on the slopes of K2 so they could complete their trek make it clear that there’s still a gulf that is deep and wide between the privileged Western folk who traipse across these landscapes and the people who actually live there.