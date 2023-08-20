When losing is finding

Peter Matthiessen’s The Snow Leopard is considered one of the great works of travel writing — and it is that, on the surface. A man travels to Nepal and then walks the Himalayas searching for one of the most beautiful animals on the planet, and also one of the most elusive. But at its heart, it is a book about loss and coming to terms with never finding lost people, lost landscapes, lost loves.
Matthiessen had an interesting life: in 1953, as a young writer in Paris, he had co-founded, along with other American expats, the storied literary magazine The Paris Review in his Left Bank apartment. It was later revealed that his time in Paris and his role as founder of the magazine had been a cover for his day job, that of a CIA agent in post-war France. He quit the agency and returned to the USA where he established himself as a writer of note, with a special affinity for the natural world.
The Snow Leopard was born of Matthiessen’s bereavement, the death of his wife Deborah Love in the late 60s. He’d been exploring Zen Buddhism. This was the era where Eastern mysticism was often conflated with the use of hallucinogenics and LSD, both of which he’d been introduced to by Love. In 1972 he ran into his friend George Schaller, a zoologist, who was planning to trek through the Dolpo Valley to the edge of the Tibetan Plateau the following year. Schaller invited Matthiessen to accompany him on the journey on which he planned to study the Himalayan blue sheep or Bharal. And there was also the possibility of glimpsing the snow leopard that hunted the sheep — for Matthiessen this sealed the deal.
The Snow Leopard is a day-to-day travelogue, charting the progress of the trek and includes careful observations of landscapes that were already, in the 1970s, under threat of climate change. It’s strange, in the third decade of the 21st century, when environmental catastrophes surround us, to read about Matthiessen’s first-hand account of what was happening in the Himalayas half a century ago with deforestation slowly eating up pristine forests and leading to soil erosion that would speed up in the years that follow.
But while those insights are far ahead of their time, Matthiessen’s attitudes toward the local inhabitants of these areas as well as the porters and Sherpas who accompany him and Schaller on their trek are very much of their era. At times the racism is barely veiled and the language used to describe some of the poorest people in one of the world’s poorest regions is shockingly elitist, tone-deaf and Orientalist. The recent reports of the mountaineers who callously left one of their dying Sherpas to the elements on the slopes of K2 so they could complete their trek make it clear that there’s still a gulf that is deep and wide between the privileged Western folk who traipse across these landscapes and the people who actually live there.
Interspersed between the details of the trek and observations of the natural world are Matthiessen’s meditations on Buddhism and its teachings. These spiritual detours are to be expected since Matthiessen, one is reminded through glimpses of his troubled relationship with his late wife, is a man still in mourning.
The Snow Leopard is not the perfect book — but it’s a bracingly honest one. It wears its concerns and prejudices openly, choosing not to hide the ugly truths of the human psyche and existence. Much like Matthiessen’s search for the animal, and in the final lines of the book, his search through a Kathmandu neighbourhood for a Sherpa who’d been part of the trek, there is a great deal to be learnt from not getting what you want in this life and realising that some things, animals and people both, are meant to remain forever out of reach.
