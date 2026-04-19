Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

When numbers are a riot of colours

The fact that Bengaluru is home to more than 100 languages comes from the 2011 Census
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 22:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 April 2026, 22:01 IST
lifestyleBengaluruCensusBooksSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us