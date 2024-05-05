When the pen’s sharper

A white-knuckle ride

For much of its 209 pages, it is a straight narrative, starting with the 27 seconds of mayhem on stage and Rushdie’s recovery from life-changing knife wounds that lost him the use of one eye and one hand. This is engrossing enough, in a horrifying way — a description of his eye bulging out of its socket and hanging down his face ‘like a large soft-boiled egg’ is particularly disturbing. Rushdie looks back in graphic, honest detail on the seconds, hours and weeks that followed the attack, a white-knuckle ride that appears to have been bearable purely due to the subject’s own resilience and the support of a close-knit and loving family, the literary fraternity, and world leaders like US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who spoke out strongly when the outrage took place.